Indians Offense Knock out Clippers, 11-1

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Indianapolis Indians dominated the Columbus Clippers with ten runs in the first five innings and seven shut-out frames from Beau Sulser on Saturday night, 11-1.

Three runs on three hits gave the Indians (29-29) an early lead in the top of the second inning. Fabricio Macias started the hitting off with a single to the shortstop followed by a walk to Chris Sharpe. Taylor Davis knocked in Macias with a single to right field and Dee Strange-Gordon launched his second home run with Indy to take the 3-0 lead over Columbus (27-31).

Indy continued to tack on insurance runs as they batted around the order in the third inning. Christian Bethancourt lead-off the inning with an infield single followed by a walk to Ethan Paul and a RBI double by Bligh Madris to score the first run of the inning. Macias drove his first Triple-A home run over the right field fence to extend the lead to 7-0.

The Indians' bats stayed hot by adding three more runs on four hits in the fifth inning. Sharpe singled to right field and Davis reached base safely for the third time of the night with a walk. With two outs, T.J. Rivera doubled to left-center to score Sharpe and move Davis to third. Bethancourt and Paul continued the two-out rally and each collected an RBI with back-to-back singles to center field.

After loading the bases with singles from Madris and Macias and a walk to Sharpe, relief pitcher Anthony Gose walked Davis to push across one more run for Indy in the eighth inning.

The Clippers scored one run in the bottom of the ninth with a home run from Owen Miller but it wasn't enough as the Indians took the 11-1 win.

Sulser (W, 4-2) earned his fourth win of the season and extended his scoreless streak to 17.1 innings with seven shut-out frames and seven strikeouts. Columbus starter, Logan Allen (L, 0-3) suffered the loss after giving up seven runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings.

The Indians will look to split the series tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 PM ET at Huntington Park. RHP Mitch Keller (0-0, 1.84) will take the mound for Indy and face RHP Brad Peacock (0-1, 1.93).

