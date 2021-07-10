Sounds Fall in Gwinnett as Series Evens
July 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Nashville Sounds made a lot of noise late in the game on Saturday night, but an eight-run deficit was too much to overcome in an 8-4 loss against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. The seven-game set is even at three wins apiece entering Sunday's finale.
The Sounds had only one hit through seven innings against Jose Rodriguez and Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2) and trailed 8-0 entering the eighth inning when they fought back. They sent eight hitters to the plate in the eighth, and Mitch Longo roped a pinch-hit RBI single to get them on the board. After Derek Fisher grounded out to score Payton Henry, Jamie Westbrook smashed a two-run double to the left field corner to cut the deficit to 8-4. Westbrook, who had lined out twice earlier in the game, moved his on-base streak to 24 with the double.
Thomas Jankins (1-4) suffered the loss for the Sounds. He allowed three runs - one in the first and two in the fifth - on seven hits over five innings in his first defeat since June 16, also against Gwinnett. The Stripers led 3-0 in the seventh when they added five runs against Chad Sobotka, who had posted five straight scoreless appearances entering the game.
The seven-game, six-day series concludes Sunday afternoon at 12:05 CT. The Sounds (36-22) have not yet announced their starter, and right-hander Nolan Kingham (0-2, 12.27) is slated for Gwinnett (26-33).
Post-Game Notes
Jamie Westbrook is hitting .389 (37-for-95) with 26 RBIs in the 24-game on-base streak...he's hit safely in 22 of the 24, including eight straight.
The Sounds are 11-6 against Gwinnett this season and 5-6 at Coolray Field.
Payton Henry went 1-for-4 to move his hitting streak to six games (.304, 7-for-23)
Despite having only four hits as a team, seven of the eight Sounds starting position players reached base safely.
