July 10 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul

IOWA CUBS (22-33) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (28-29)

Saturday - 7:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Adrian Sampson (4-2, 5.26) vs. RHP Beau Burrows (1-1, 5.75)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and St. Paul will play game five of their six-game series tonight. The I-Cubs won their first game of season at Principal Park against St. Paul, moving to 1-9 home games against the Saints. The I-Cubs will send righty Adrian Sampson to the mound tonight, looking for his fifth straight victory. Sampson is 4-0 with a 3.42 ERA over his last four starts, including one against St. Paul. Against the Saints, the righty is 1-0 in three games with a 1.23 ERA (2ER/14.2IP). Toeing the rubber for the Saints will be right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows. Burrows has not yet faced the I-Cubs this year, but will make just his second start of the year and first for St. Paul. The righty started the season with Triple-A Toledo before being designated for assignment by Detroit and claimed by Minnesota on June 22.

RACKING THEM UP: The I-Cubs registered a season-high 22 base hits last night, surpassing their previous mark of 15. They had gotten 15 hits twice this year, most recently on June 10 at home against Columbus. The team fell one run short of tying their season-high 16 runs set back on May 20 against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park. That 16-run game was also their first game this season in which they recorded 15 hits. Now, all three of their highest hitting games have come at Principal Park despite being just 11-21 at home compared to 11-12 on the road. Their 22 hits in last night's game marked the most in a single game since the 2017 season, when Iowa tallied 23 hits on July 18 at home against Nashville. Their most hits in 2018 was 18 hits at home on May 25 against New Orleans and in 2019 was 16, done twice, last on August 5 at Tacoma.

MORE THAN ONE-HIT WONDERS: The I-Cubs' season-high 22 hits last night came from all over the batting order, with each of Iowa's batters registering at least one hit. In addition, seven of Iowa's nine batters had multi-hit games, including two with three hits and two with four. Alfonso Rivas and Vance Vizcaino both notched their first three-hit games of the season. Rivas, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, has been heating up over the last few weeks. The infielder is hitting .333 (10-for-30) with three home runs and a double so far this month. Andrew Romine and Tyler Ladendorf also set new personal season highs in hits with four apiece. Ladendorf hit three singles and a home run - his second of the year - and tied Patrick Wisdom for the team single-game high in RBIs with five. Romine's four-hit night came on just his second game back from almost a month on the injured list. He's gone 4-for-9 with a walk since returning to Iowa's active roster.

LOOKING GOOD: Michael Rucker threw a scoreless seventh inning last night, marking three of his last four appearances that he has now not allowed a run. Over his last four games since June 24, Rucker has allowed just one earned run over 7.2 innings, making his ERA just 1.17. He has given up nine hits and three walks while striking out 10 of the batters he has faced. Before June 24, the righty allowed at least one run in six straight appearances, from May 30 to June 19. He gave up 15 earned runs on 21 hits over 13.1 innings, marking an ERA of 10.13. Opponents hit .362 off of Rucker over those six games and hit seven home runs while striking out 17 times.

FOUR STRAIGHT: Adrian Sampson will pitch for the first time of the series against St. Paul after winning two games in the previous series against the Indianapolis Indians. On Tuesday, June 29, in the first game of the series, Sampson spun 5.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six to earn the win. On Sunday, July 4, he pitched again and had a very similar outing, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts over six innings. Three of the four runs the righty allowed to Indy were via the long ball, and that is what has generally hurt him this season. He has allowed a total of 14 home runs this season, including at least one in each of his last six games. Despite his first two decisions being losses and having trouble allowing home runs, Sampson has now won his last four games, bringing his record on the season with Iowa to 4-2. Over his last four games, Sampson is 4-0 with a 3.42 ERA (9ER/23.2IP). He has surrendered 23 hits, walked nine, allowed four home runs and struck out 21 hitters over that span. The game that started the streak was against St. Paul at CHS Field back on June 17, when he spun a season-long seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out eight.

SWARMER VS. THE SAINTS: Matt Swarmer earned his first win of the 2021 season last night after putting in a dominant six innings of work against the Saints. It was Swarmer's second quality start of the season and his second against St. Paul. He threw six innings and allowed only one run on four hits against the Saints on June 16, and with his six shutout innings last night, Swarmer now holds a 0.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP against them. Last night's start was also Swarmer's first for the I-Cubs where he didn't allow a home run. The two outings against the Saints have been outliers for Swarmer; his ERA against the rest of the Triple-A East Midwest is currently 17.55 (26ER/13.1IP) and his WHIP against them is 2.82.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: Last night's 15-2 win marked Iowa's first time beating St. Paul when the two teams play at Principal Park. Going into the game, the I-Cubs were 0-9 against the Saints at home, while holding a winning record (6-5) when the two teams face-off at CHS Field. Entering last night's game, in nine games against St. Paul at home, Iowa was 0-9 and had been outscored by 42 total runs, 25-67. In 11 games on the road against the Saints, the I-Cubs are 6-5 and outscoring St. Paul by 16 runs, 53-37. With their first win at home last night, Iowa now trails the Saints by 29 runs on the season when playing at Principal Park, 40-69.

SHORT HOPS: After winning 15-2 last night, Iowa is now 5-1 in games played on Friday night at home, and 7-3 overall on Friday's, their best record on any day of the week...Andrew Romine and Tyler Ladendorf each registered four hits last night, becoming just the second and third players to accomplish the feat this season for Iowa...the I-Cubs got their first win on a Saturday last week at Indianapolis and are now 1-7, still searching for their first Saturday win at Principal Park.

