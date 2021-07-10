Storm Chasers Game Postponed on Saturday

PAPILLION, Neb. - Saturday's game between the Omaha Storm Chasers and the Toledo Mud Hens has been postponed due to rain, impending inclement weather, and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up at a date to be determined.

The FNBO Independence Fireworks Series has been rescheduled for Friday, July 23rd following a game against the St. Paul Saints. Tickets for that game are currently available.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any 2021 Storm Chasers home game.

The Storm Chasers conclude their series against the Toledo Mud Hens (DET) on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

The homestand, which finishes on Sunday, July 11, features a special FNBO Summer Fireworks Series show on Saturday, July 10. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

