Wallach's Walk-Off Homer Ends Jumbo Shrimp's Six-Game Skid
July 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp snapped their six-game losing streak on Saturday as Chad Wallach hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to edge the Charlotte Knights 6-5 in front of a season-high 8,010 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (30-27) pitching racked up 15 strikeouts as a staff, and at the plate, tallied their third walk-off win of the season. Charlotte (25-32) stranded 11 men on base and were unable to hold an early 3-0 lead.
Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Isan Díaz began the frame as the inherited runner at second base. Wallach was the first to face Keyvius Sampson (loss, 0-1) in the inning and belted a no-doubt homer to straightaway left field to send the Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-5 win.
Charlotte took the lead in the top half of the inning on an infield single from Zach Remillard to plate Luis Gonzalez, who was the inherited runner against Jake Fishman (win, 2-1). Fishman worked the final two innings, giving up just an unearned run.
The Knights forced extra-innings by tying the ballgame in the ninth. Gonzalez led off with an infield single and Ti'Quan Forbes followed with a single to left to begin the frame. With two outs, Blake Rutherford lined a game-tying single to center off of Colton Hock. Hock, making his Triple-A debut, escaped a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning, racking up back-to-back strikeouts.
Charlotte took an early 3-0 lead in the ballgame against Jacksonville starter Luis Madero. Nick Williams hit a solo home run to center field in the second, and Remillard drove in a pair with a double in the third.
Jacksonville responded in the bottom half of the third. Brian Miller ripped a triple to center to start the frame. Justin Twine was hit by a pitch to put two on base, and then Bryson Brigman followed with an RBI single through the right side. Lewin Díaz blasted a three-run home run to right field, his 11th of the season, to put the Jumbo Shrimp in front for the first time at 4-3.
Jake Walters made his Triple-A debut by working five scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six for Jacksonville in relief.
The Jumbo Shrimp and Knights square off in the series finale Sunday at 6:35 p.m. when Jacksonville sends lefty Braxton Garrett (3-3, 4.80) to the mound to take on Charlotte righty Mike Wright (5-1, 3.10). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the ESPN 690 Facebook page and MiLB.tv.
Gates open at 121 Financial Ballpark at 5:30 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday in which kids can run the bases, as well as receive free face painting and balloon animals. It's also the Shrimp'Lympic Games featuring fans' favorite Olympic events in the ballpark: sprints, hurdles, hammer throw, shrimp toss, and many more.
