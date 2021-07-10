Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (28-29) at Columbus Clippers (27-30)

LOCATION: Huntington Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #58 / Road #34: Indianapolis Indians (28-29) at Columbus Clippers (27-30)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (3-2, 3.44) vs. LHP Logan Allen (0-2, 11.72)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians dropped to 3-1 in the series at Columbus last night with a 9-4 loss at Huntington Park. Down 1-0 in the first inning, the Indians put up three runs in the top of the second to take a lead. Chris Sharpe led off with his 17th double of the season and was driven in on Fabricio Macias' first of three hits on the game, a single up the middle. With one on and two outs, Dee Strange-Gordon hit his first home run in an Indians uniform out to right-center field to take the 3-1 lead. It didn't last long, however, and the Clippers put up a three-spot of their own in the bottom half to retake the lead. They then extended the lead past the Indians reach, 5-3, with a solo home run off the bat of Nolan Jones in the third. The teams traded single runs in the fourth with an RBI single by Ethan Paul to drive in Macias, who led off the inning with a double. The Indians were held scoreless through the final five innings by reliever Kevin Herget, and Columbus tacked on three more runs for the win.

NEWBIE: With a 3-for-4 performance, an RBI and two runs scored last night at Columbus, Fabricio Macias is now 5-for-9 with a pair of runs driven in in his last two games. He doubled in the fourth inning for his first extra-base hit in an Indians uniform. Macias, 23, was promoted from High-A Greensboro to Indianapolis on Tuesday and made his Triple-A debut that night as a pinch hitter. He has made three consecutive starts in right field for the Indians. The outfielder played in 44 games with the Grasshoppers and hit .316 (54-for-171) with 17 extra-base hits and 38 RBI to begin the season. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 21, 2018 after spending 2016-17 in the Mexican League. In 73 games with Saraperos De Saltillo in 2017, he hit .318 (55-for-173).

DEE GOT ALL OF IT: Dee Strange-Gordon hit his first home run in an Indians uniform and third of the season last night to give his new team a lead in the second inning. The long ball out to right-center field was his first hit after being signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent and making his first start with the Indians on Thursday. Strange-Gordon began the season with Nashville before being released on May 22. He then signed with the Chicago Cubs and came to Indianapolis last week with the Iowa Cubs before opting out of his contract on July 6. With the three teams this season, the middle-infielder is hitting .251 (42-for-167) in 39 games.

PONCE IN THE 'PEN: Cody Ponce made his second appearance in the Indians bullpen last night to throw the final three innings in the loss to Columbus. In his career, he has made 57 relief appearances between teams and holds a 3.44 ERA (42er/110.0ip), 1.15 WHIP and .226 average against. In comparison, he owns a 19-31 record with a 4.32 ERA (180er/374.2ip) and 1.32 WHIP as a starter. Ponce has split time between the bullpens and starting rotations of both Indianapolis and Pittsburgh with an 0-5 combined record this season.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to leave Columbus with a series tie in the next two games as the Clippers currently hold a series lead, three games to one. RHP Triston McKenzie was originally supposed to take the mound for Columbus before being recalled by Cleveland yesterday. LHP Logan Allen will take his place and make his fifth start with the Clippers this season and first against the Indians. Allen made one start against the Indians in 2019 and took a no-decision as he surrendered three runs on four hits in 2.1 innings. For the Indians, RHP Beau Sulser will make his first start since June 27 and second this season against the Clippers.

ON THE LEADERBOARD: Beau Sulser will look to extend his scoreless innings streak tonight as he makes his 11th start of the season with the Indians and second against Columbus. Sulser has not allowed a run in his last two appearances (10.1ip) against Louisville and Iowa. In his last outing on July 4 vs. Iowa, he made his first appearance in relief of the season and did not allow a hit in 5.1 innings pitched with a career-high tying seven strikeouts. Sulser's back-to-back scoreless outings have lowered his season ERA to 3.44 (19er/49.2ip), which ranks second among Triple-A East league leaders and is the lowest by a qualified starting pitcher in the Midwest Division. In the league, he trails only Charlotte's Mike Wright (3.10 ERA, 21er/61.0ip). In his first start against Columbus on June 4 (2) at Victory Field, Sulser took a no-decision and surrendered two runs in 4.1 innings, with his first seven-strikeout game of the season.

RETURN TO HUNTINGTON PARK: The Indians returned to Huntington Park this week after finishing the 2019 season with a winning record in Columbus' home park. The Clippers took the 2019 series, 9-15, behind a 2-10 showing at Victory Field, but the Indians offense boomed in the hitters' park on the road to take seven of 12 games. After Columbus won the season-opening series, three games to one, the Indians flipped the script and won six of their last eight games in Columbus. In those final eight games, the Indians outscored the Clippers, 61-46. They also hit four home runs in each of the final two games and finished the season with a total of 20 home runs in 12 games at Huntington Park.

