Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones from Heartlanders

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Jones, 23 (9/21/00), has appeared in four games with the Heartlanders this season, where he has posted a record of 0-2-1 with a 4.98 goals against average (GAA) and a .845 save percentage (SV%). He went 11-17-9 with a 3.07 GAA, a .905 SV%, and one shutout in 38 games with the Heartlanders last season. He also played in one game with the Iowa Wild, stopping 26 of 28 shots faced in a 2-1 overtime loss at Milwaukee (11/19), for a 1.95 GAA and a .929 SV%. Jones is 16-30-14 with a 3.50 GAA, a .893 SV% and one shutout in 64 career ECHL games with Iowa. He is 11-15-3 with a 3.47 GAA, a .887 SV% and two shutouts in 29 career AHL games with Iowa.

Minnesota selected Jones in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 92 with the Iowa Wild.

