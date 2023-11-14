Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Shepard, 28, has posted a 4-1-0 record with Hershey this season, owning a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He won his first four starts of the season, and has allowed two or less goals in three games.

With Washington, he made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey, and he improved his record to 2-0 with a 4-1 victory over the Islanders on Nov. 11, making 36 saves and earning first star honors.

Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. He started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears, recording a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. Shepard won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, awarded to the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders for Yuengling Can Holder Night at GIANT Center on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The first 3,000 fans 21-and-over in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions can holder, courtesy of Yuengling. Fans 21-and-over can also enjoy 16 oz. Yuengling cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.

