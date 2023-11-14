Atlantic Division Foes Await Penguins Team Looking for Consistency

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-5-1-0) hosts Hershey at home before back-to-back games in Providence

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Nov. 10 - PENGUINS 4 at Syracuse 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the first game of its home-and-home set with Syracuse thanks to Taylor Gauthier's first AHL shutout. Alex Nylander spearheaded the Penguins offense with a pair of goals and three points, while Gauthier denied 34 shots. During a three-goal third period, Ty Smith earned his first goal of the season, and Jansen Harkins buried a man-advantage marker.

Saturday, Nov. 11 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Syracuse 6

The Crunch found sweet revenge in their second meeting of the weekend. Syracuse built a 4-0 lead in the second period before Austin Rueschhoff notched a power-play goal to put the Penguins on the board. Jack Rathbone's first two goals with the Black & Gold came in the third.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins and Bears continue their rivalry with the fourth of 12 meetings this season. Hershey paces the Atlantic Division with a 9-4-0-0 record, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has been responsible for half of Hershey's losses. The home team has won all three of the meetings so far this season.

Friday, Nov. 17 - PENGUINS at Providence

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton looks to respond to Providence after the B's defeated the Penguins, 3-1, in the first game of this month. The Bruins have won six-straight games against the Penguins, dating back to last season.

Saturday, Nov. 18 - PENGUINS at Providence

The second game of this back-to-back weekend takes place at the same place, same time. After starting the season 1-3-1-2, Providence has gone 5-1-0-0 through November. Fabian Lysell, the Bruins' first-round pick in 2021, leads the team with eight points (3G-5A) this month.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins' home power play is clicking at a 28.1% clip, which ranks first in the AHL.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored a power-play goal in eight of its last nine games.

- Jansen Harkins and Alex Nylander both have five points in the Penguins' last five games.

- All four of Xavier Ouellet's assists this season have been power-play assists.

- Before Taylor Gauthier's shutout on Friday, the last time a Penguins goalie pitched a clean sheet with 30+ saves was on Nov. 9, 2019 (Casey DeSmith vs. Syracuse, 35).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 13 9 4 0 0 18 .692

2. Hartford 12 7 3 2 0 16 .667

3. Springfield 14 7 6 1 0 15 .536

4. Providence 13 6 4 1 2 15 .557

5. Charlotte 11 7 4 0 0 14 .636

6. PENGUINS 12 6 5 1 0 13 .542

7. Lehigh Valley 13 5 6 2 0 12 .462

8. Bridgeport 11 4 6 1 0 9 .409

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam Houde 9 2 6 8

Alex Nylander 10 4 3 7

Rem Pitlick 12 3 4 7

Jansen Harkins 9 2 5 7

Ty Smith 12 1 6 7

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 7 4-2-0 1.91 .920 0

Magnus Hellberg^ 2 1-1-0 2.55 .917 0

Taylor GauthierX 3 1-1-1 3.06 .908 1

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 15 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 17 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 18 Providence Amica Mutual Pavilion 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Nov. 11 (G) Joel Blomqvist Reassigned form PIT

Tue, Nov. 14 (C) Justin Addamo Recalled from WHL

Tue, Nov. 14 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Tue, Nov. 14 (G) Taylor Gauthier Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Tue, Nov. 14 (D) Justin Lee Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Nov. 14 (C) Jonathan Gruden Recalled to PIT

