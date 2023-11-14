Wranglers Double-up on Condors, 6-3
November 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors surrendered a goal on the opening shot of the game and never recovered in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday. Bakersfield fired a season high 42 shots. Cam Dineen (1st) struck on the power play to mount a furious Condors comeback, which included nine shots from the blueliner and a multi-point (1g-1a) frame from Seth Griffith. The Condors had a season-best 19 shots in the third alone.
The Condors wrap the four-game road trip tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio, and AHLTV.com.
