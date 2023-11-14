Wranglers Double-up on Condors, 6-3

November 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors surrendered a goal on the opening shot of the game and never recovered in a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday. Bakersfield fired a season high 42 shots. Cam Dineen (1st) struck on the power play to mount a furious Condors comeback, which included nine shots from the blueliner and a multi-point (1g-1a) frame from Seth Griffith. The Condors had a season-best 19 shots in the third alone.

The Condors wrap the four-game road trip tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio, and AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.