Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Returning Home

November 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Upcoming Games on three-game Road Trip (All time MST)

Friday, November 17: Coachella Valley at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18: Coachella Valley at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 21: Tucson at Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22: Tucson at Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

Road Warriors Head Home

After a successful 2-1 road trip, the Roadrunners head back to Tucson for a two-game slate against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. In five road games this season, the Roadrunners are 4-1, averaging three goals per game and allowing 2.2 goals per game. After going 12-for-13 on the penalty-kill on the three-game road trip, Tucson is now fourth in the AHL at on the PK while on the road at 90%. Overall, the team is 10th in the league at 85%. The Roadrunners outscored Chicago 8-5 in their last two games that included a sweep of the Wolves. Tucson has won four of their last five overall

This Weekend In Tucson

The Roadrunners host College Night Friday with $10 tickets for students with a valid email from University of Arizona or Pima County Community College that can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/College. Fans can also take advantage of a special offer for a hat and a Roadrunners t-shirt for only $29, which is a 30-percent savings. Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer Presented by Banner Health and also includes Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs that include four tickets and a gift card to Rudy's at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rudys.

Firsts for everyone:

In Tucson's 5-3 win against the Firebirds on Sunday, five different players had a first of a goal or assist on the season. Aky Raty had his first AHL goal, Travis Barron and Cam Crotty each had their first points of the season with an assist, and John Leonard and Cameron Hebig got their first goals of the season. Hebig had two goals in the third which insured Tucson's win.

"Right Off Of Villalta's Right Saguaro"

Roadrunners netminder Matthew Villalta had a career game on Sunday's win, stopping a career high 45 shots in front of a very hostile crowd at the Acrisure arena. Matt earned his 6th win on the season and is currently riding a 3-game winning streak with a 2.46 goals against average and .920 save percentage. His 536 minutes are second in the league and his six wins are tied for first in the AHL.

Defense success:

On Sunday's win, Victor Soderstrom had three assists on the night and has now scored 5 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in his last four games. Overall, the defense has contributed to 11 of Tucson's last goals after only having one defensemwn with 2 points in the first 6 games. In addition, the team is averaging 3.6 goals-per-game in that span.

Guenther greatness:

Dylan Guenther had himself a nice road trip but has been on a tear in the first 11 games of the season; averaging a point-per-game with 11 on the year. The ninth overall pick of the Coyotes in 2021 however, has six of those points in the last four games, including two games where he's had two assists. Overall, Guenther has 3 goals and a team leading eight assists on the year with three total multiple-point games.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app. This week "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny, with co-hosts Kim Cota Robles and Brett Fera, are joined by Roadrunners Head Coach Steve Potvin. In addition, a new episode of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast released on Monday, as Adrian Denny and Jonathon Schaffer recap the California road trip.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.