Belleville Sens Earn Two Wins on Three-Game Homestand

November 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON -It was a successful three-game homestand for the Belleville Senators last week, as the club picked up four-of-six points, during matchups against the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) at CAA Arena. Here's a recap of last week's action, as the Sens get set for another trio of games this week.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Wednesday November 8, 2023: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Syracuse Crunch - 2 (Shootout)

The Belleville Senators continued to display a flair for the dramatic early in this American Hockey League campaign. For the fourth time in their last five games, 60 minutes wasn't enough, as the Sens edged past the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Max Guenette (PP) and Zack Ostapchuk (SH) scored for the Sens in regulation, with Josh Currie burying the shootout winner.

Friday November 10, 2023: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Cleveland Monsters - 4

It was a frustrating night for the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena on Friday, as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets). Josh Currie and Cole Reinhardt scored late goals for Belleville, but it wasn't enough to overcome a slow start out of the gate. Mads Sogaard took the loss in net, making 22 saves.

Sunday November 12, 2023: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Cleveland Monsters - 1 (Overtime)

The Belleville Senators got some payback on the Cleveland Monsters, after their Friday loss to their divisional rival, picking up a 2-1 overtime victory at CAA Arena on Sunday afternoon. Egor Sokolov scored a late-first period game tying goal and Angus Crookshank was the overtime hero, while Leevi Merilainen made 37 saves.

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #21 Maxence Guenette (10)

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #13 Egor Sokolov, #22 Garrett Pilon (3)

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette (9)

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov (3)

Shorthanded Goals: #10 Zack Ostapchuk (1)

Plus/Minus: #3 Dillon Heatherington, #8 Tarun Fizer (IR), Tyler Kleven (OTT), #26 Brennan Saulnier (IR) (+2)

Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard (4)

GAA: #35 Leevi Merilainen (1.92)

SV%: #35 Leevi Merilainen (.941)

TRANSACTIONS

November 8, 2023

LW Matthew Boucher - Signed to PTO from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL)

G Kevin Mandolese - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) to Allen (ECHL)

November 9, 2023

F Matthew Highmore - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

November 10, 2023

RW Jarid Lukosevicius - Signed to a PTO from South Carolina (ECHL)

C Kyle Betts - Signed to a PTO from Utah (ECHL)

D Nikolas Matinpalo - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

November 12, 2023

D Jacob Larsson - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

G Mads Sogaard - Third Goalie Exempt Status (OTT) (NHL)

November 13, 2023

G Kevin Mandolese - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

The Senators have another three games this week, starting, starting with a visit to Laval on mid-week, with visits from Manitoba and Lehigh Valley on the weekend.

Wednesday November 15, 2023 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday November 17, 2023 vs Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday November 18, 2023 vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) - 7:00 p.m. [Hockey Fights Cancer]

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.