Game Day - BAK vs CGY
November 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
It's time for the Battle IN Alberta.
The Wranglers are back home on Tuesday night hosting the Bakersfield Condors at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Coming off two wins over the weekend against San Diego and Coachella Valley, Calgary now sits tied for top spot in the Pacific division with 17 points.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
November 14, 2023 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome
November 15, 2023 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
It's the first meeting of the season between these two clubs.
The Wranglers have won back-to-back games and are 8-1-1 to start the season, boasting the best win percentage in the AHL at .850.
On the other side, the Condors are even at .500 with a 4-4-0 record this season and sit ninth in the Pacific division.
The Wranglers won seven of eight meetings last season, outscoring the Condors 30-16 throughout the series.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Dryden Hunt
Dryden Hunt has made an immediate impact since being assigned to the Wranglers from the Flames last week.
In his first two games Hunt notched four points (1g,3a) playing on a line with Matt Coronato and Cole Schwindt.
ONE TIMERS:
Rory Kerins has four assists in his first four games this season.
(G) Oscar Dansk is unbeaten in regulation this season, with a 3-0-1 record in his first four starts.
Matt Coronato has 3g,1a in four games with the Wranglers.
