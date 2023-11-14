Addamo and Frasca to Pens, Gauthier and Lee to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today a series of transactions with their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has recalled forward Justin Addamo from Wheeling and assigned defenseman Justin Lee to the Nailers.

Additionally, the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Jordan Frasca from Wheeling to Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton and reassigned goaltender Taylor Gauthier from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

Addamo, 25, leads the Nailers with five goals during the 2023-24 season. His 10 points place him third on the team. Last season with the Penguins, the native of Clermont-Ferrand, France notched five goals in 14 games.

Frasca, 22, is tied for the second-most goals on the Nailers with four tallies. His seven assists and 11 points also rank second on the club. Frasca appeared in eight games for the Penguins last season, producing no points.

Gauthier, 22, is 1-1-1 in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season with a 3.06 goals against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout. On Friday, Nov. 10, Gauthier turned away 34 shots for the first shutout of his AHL career.

This season with the Nailers, Gauthier is 2-1-0 with a 3.33 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Lee, 23, played in the Penguins' first two games this season. He did not record any points in those contests.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 15, against the Hershey Bears. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

