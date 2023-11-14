Stastney Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL).

A Mequon native, Stastney has four points (1g-3a) and a +1 rating in 10 games with the Admirals this season. He picked up two assists on Nov. 8 vs. Toronto and scored the game-winning goal in Milwaukee's season-opening contest on Oct. 14 at Chicago. Last season, the 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner made his NHL debut on April 1, 2023 vs. St. Louis and went on to appear in seven more games for the Predators, recording his first two career points on April 6, 2023 vs. Carolina (2a).

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney has skated in 68 career AHL games with Milwaukee, tallying 17 points (6g-11a), 13 of which (5g-8a) came as a rookie for the Admirals in 2022-23. He added six points (1g-5a) in 16 Calder Cup Playoff appearances in 2023, helping the Admirals reach the AHL's Western Conference Final. Prior to turning pro, Stastney spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he had 63 points (16g-47a) in 143 games from 2018-22. During his time with the Fighting Irish, he earned multiple awards, including Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020-21 and a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. He represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship and took home a silver at the 2018 U-18 World Championship; he also spent two seasons skating for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2016-18.

The Admirals are back in action on Friday night when they make their first visit of the season to Rockford to take on the IceHogs at 7 pm.

