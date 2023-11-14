Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Haydn Fleury from Syracuse Crunch Conditioning Assignment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Haydn Fleury from his conditioning assignment with the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Fleury, 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, played in five games during the assignment, which began on November 4 when the Crunch took on the Rochester Americans.

The Carlyle, Saskatchewan native has played in 246 career NHL games with the Lightning, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes, recording nine goals and 33 points. Fleury has played in two games with Tampa Bay this season, notching one assist with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 31 career games with the Lightning during the previous two seasons.

Fleury was selected by the Hurricanes, seventh overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 13, 2022.

