Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Haydn Fleury from Syracuse Crunch Conditioning Assignment
November 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Haydn Fleury from his conditioning assignment with the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.
Fleury, 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, played in five games during the assignment, which began on November 4 when the Crunch took on the Rochester Americans.
The Carlyle, Saskatchewan native has played in 246 career NHL games with the Lightning, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes, recording nine goals and 33 points. Fleury has played in two games with Tampa Bay this season, notching one assist with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 31 career games with the Lightning during the previous two seasons.
Fleury was selected by the Hurricanes, seventh overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 13, 2022.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2023
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Haydn Fleury from Syracuse Crunch Conditioning Assignment - Syracuse Crunch
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Returning Home - Tucson Roadrunners
- Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day - BAK vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Weekly Report: California Trip Continues - Charlotte Checkers
- Comeback Falls Short - Bridgeport Islanders
- Max Groshev Records Hat Trick in 5-4 Crunch Win over Islanders - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Begin Heavy Dose of Central Division Opponents - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Hunter Jones from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Atlantic Division Foes Await Penguins Team Looking for Consistency - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stastney Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Reassign Dawson Barteaux - Manitoba Moose
- Mete and Petersen Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Addamo and Frasca to Pens, Gauthier and Lee to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Earn Two Wins on Three-Game Homestand - Belleville Senators
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Syracuse at 10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Haydn Fleury from Syracuse Crunch Conditioning Assignment
- Max Groshev Records Hat Trick in 5-4 Crunch Win over Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Vinnie Purpura to PTO
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 5
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch