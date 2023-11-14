Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.

The Condors and Wranglers renew the AHL's version of the Battle of Alberta with the first of two in Calgary.

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors play game three of the four-game Western Canada road swing.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield was shutout, 4-0, in Abbotsford on Saturday.

SHOOT IT

The Condors have averaged just 24 shots per game through their opening eight contests and have been held to 20 or fewer in three of their last four contests.

LOCKDOWN

Only allowing 18 goals in eight games defensively, the Condors sit third in the AHL at 2.25 goals allowed per contest. First periods have been good for the team, outscoring the opposition by a 8-3 margin.

CALGARY'S OWN

Rookie Jayden Grubbe returns home to Calgary this week. He played his junior hockey for the Red Deer Rebels, 90 minutes north of the city. He has a goal and assist through eight games to start the season.

KILLING IT

At an 88.5% success rate, the Condors have the second best penalty kill in the AHL. The unit has allowed just three goals on 26 opportunities this season.

VETERAN LADEN ROSTER

Due to the AHL's developmental rule, the Condors have too many veterans on the active roster. That group includes Brad Malone, Seth Griffith, Ben Gleason, Lane Pederson, Greg McKegg, Drake Caggiula, and Adam Erne. As a team is only allowed to dress six on a given game night, one player in the aforementioned group will have to come out of the lineup each game.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Calgary has the best points percentage in the division at .850 and their projected starting netminder, Oscar Dansk, leads the AHL with a .944 save percentage. The Wranglers won the division a season ago and went 7-1-0 against the Condors.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the road trip tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.

