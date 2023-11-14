Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.
November 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors and Wranglers renew the AHL's version of the Battle of Alberta with the first of two in Calgary.
PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT
BROADCAST
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio
iHeartRadio App
AHLTV.com
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors play game three of the four-game Western Canada road swing.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield was shutout, 4-0, in Abbotsford on Saturday.
SHOOT IT
The Condors have averaged just 24 shots per game through their opening eight contests and have been held to 20 or fewer in three of their last four contests.
LOCKDOWN
Only allowing 18 goals in eight games defensively, the Condors sit third in the AHL at 2.25 goals allowed per contest. First periods have been good for the team, outscoring the opposition by a 8-3 margin.
CALGARY'S OWN
Rookie Jayden Grubbe returns home to Calgary this week. He played his junior hockey for the Red Deer Rebels, 90 minutes north of the city. He has a goal and assist through eight games to start the season.
KILLING IT
At an 88.5% success rate, the Condors have the second best penalty kill in the AHL. The unit has allowed just three goals on 26 opportunities this season.
VETERAN LADEN ROSTER
Due to the AHL's developmental rule, the Condors have too many veterans on the active roster. That group includes Brad Malone, Seth Griffith, Ben Gleason, Lane Pederson, Greg McKegg, Drake Caggiula, and Adam Erne. As a team is only allowed to dress six on a given game night, one player in the aforementioned group will have to come out of the lineup each game.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Calgary has the best points percentage in the division at .850 and their projected starting netminder, Oscar Dansk, leads the AHL with a .944 save percentage. The Wranglers won the division a season ago and went 7-1-0 against the Condors.
UP NEXT
The Condors wrap up the road trip tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, AHLTV, and the iHeartRadio App.
