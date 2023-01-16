Iowa Rallies in Third, Takes Shootout and Fifth Straight Win

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild battled back from a third period deficit to force overtime before prevailing 2-1 in a shootout over the Grand Rapids Griffins Monday afternoon. Nick Swaney netted the game-tying goal while Nic Petan scored the shootout winner for the Wild. Zane McIntyre had 37 saves in the victory.

The Griffins opened the scoring at 6:26 of the first period when Alex Chiasson dropped a pass to Austin Czarnik on top of the crease, who put the puck under McIntyre.

McIntyre held Grand Rapids off the board for the rest of the opening frame. The Iowa goaltender made his biggest save of the period with 8:22 remaining when he robbed Joel L'Esperance with a sprawling glove stop.

Grand Rapids carried the 1-0 lead and a 15-9 shot advantage into the first intermission.

The Wild and the Griffins played a scoreless second period. Iowa nearly broke through with just over seven minutes to play when Damien Giroux tried to put the puck under the left pad of Victor Brattstrom (28 saves) on the rush. The rebound landed on the stick of Patrick Curry, whose follow up opportunity hit the post and stayed out.

The Wild added nine shots for a two period total of 18, while the Griffins totaled 24 shots through 40 minutes.

Swaney broke the deadlock at 5:36 of the third period on the power play. After Dakota Mermis set Swaney up in the right circle, Swaney rifled a shot over the shoulder of Brattstrom to equalize the score at 1-1. Giroux was also credited with an assist on the play

Neither team was able to score in overtime and the goaltenders held off the shooters in the first round of the shootout. Petan chipped the puck over the glove hand of Brattstrom in the top of the second round and McIntyre stopped the remaining Griffins shooters to secure the win.

Iowa went 1-for-5 on the power play while Grand Rapids went 0-for-3 with the man advantage. The Griffins outshot the Wild 38-30.

The Iowa Wild face the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

