Louis Domingue Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack goaltender Louis Domingue has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 15th, 2023.

Domingue posted a record of 2-0-1 with a 1.66 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage, and a shutout in three road starts to help the Wolf Pack extend their point streak to seven games (3-0-2-2).

Domingue's week began on Tuesday night in Charlotte, where he made 21 saves to earn his first shutout as a member of the Wolf Pack in a 5-0 victory over the Checkers. It was the team's first regulation victory on the road against the Checkers in 20 tries all-time. 24 hours later, Domingue stopped 23 shots in the Wolf Pack's 3-2 win over Charlotte. It was the first time this season that Domingue had started on back-to-back nights.

His week finished with a 36-save effort in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

In 22 appearances for Hartford this season, Domingue has a record of 9-6-6 with a .914 save percentage while ranking eighth in the AHL with a 2.37 GAA.

An 11th-year pro from St-Hyacinthe, Que., Domingue has played 147 games in the AHL with Hartford, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Stockton, Syracuse, Binghamton, Springfield, and Portland, compiling a career record of 65-55-16 with a 2.76 GAA, a .908 save percentage and six shutouts.

Domingue has also played 142 games in the NHL with Arizona, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Vancouver, Calgary, and Pittsburgh, going 59-60-10 with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

He was originally a fifth-round pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2010 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent with the New York Rangers on July 13th, 2022.

