Panthers Recall Grigori Denisenko

January 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte.

The 22-year-old forward is tied for third on the Checkers with 18 points (8g, 10a) in 32 games this season.

The 15th overall pick in 2018, Denisenko has one assist in six appearances for the Panthers thus far this season, bringing his career total to 14 NHL contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.