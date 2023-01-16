Panthers Recall Grigori Denisenko
January 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte.
The 22-year-old forward is tied for third on the Checkers with 18 points (8g, 10a) in 32 games this season.
The 15th overall pick in 2018, Denisenko has one assist in six appearances for the Panthers thus far this season, bringing his career total to 14 NHL contests.
