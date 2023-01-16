Moose Recall Johnson from Newfoundland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Isaac Johnson from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 23, appeared in four games with the Moose this season. The forward

also posted 20 points (8G, 12A) in 14 games with the Growlers and recorded a plus-13 rating through those contests. Johnson has suited up in 15 total AHL games, all with Manitoba, and has posted four points (1G, 3A) in those outings.

Manitoba returns home to clash with the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports or the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

