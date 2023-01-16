Griffins Pick up Point in Shootout Loss to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Victor Brattstrom and Zane McIntyre combined for 65 saves in the Iowa Wild's 2-1 shootout win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Wells Fargo Arena.

Brattstrom drew the start between the pipes for the first time since Dec. 30, making 28 saves on 29 shots. The Swede's 0.966 save percentage is a season best outside of his eight saves on eight shots performance in just 9:22 of ice time on Oct. 23. Austin Czarnik scored the lone goal for Grand Rapids, claiming second place in goals scored by a Griffin this season.

At 6:26 in the opening frame, Czarnik rifled a one-timer from the goalmouth just inside the left-goal post off of Alex Chaisson's feed from behind the cage to take a 1-0 advantage. After Mike O'Leary drew a five-minute major for elbowing Drew Worrad at 8:32, the Griffins peppered Zane McIntyre with nine shots, but could not find the back of the net to grow their lead.

Brattstrom and McIntyre played tough in the middle stanza, saving 18-total shots. McIntyre saved two one-on-one opportunities, starting with Chiasson's backhanded attempt at 7:17 and then on Jakub Vrana's slap shot at 10:47. With 1:22 remaining in the second period, Brattstrom made his 18th save of the game by catching Adam Beckman's shot from the left circle with his left arm to retain the Griffins' lead.

On a power play at 5:36 in the third, Nick Swaney buried a wrister from the right circle to tie the game. Iowa had two more power-play chances in the final frame, but the Griffins' penalty kill held strong to send the game into overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, the Griffins entered into their second shootout this season. Grand Rapids was denied on all three of their attempts, allowing Nic Petan's shot over the glove of Brattstrom in the second round to be the eventual game-winner.

Notes

- After tallying zero points in his first three games back from injury, Cross Hanas has three points in his last four games (1-2-3) and has made the scoresheet in back-to-back games.

- In games decided by one goal, Grand Rapids is 8-0-1-2 on the season.

- The Griffins recorded 38 shots, two away from tying their season high against Iowa on Nov. 4.

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 0 - 1

Iowa 0 0 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 10 (Chiasson, Hanas), 6:26. Penalties-O'Leary Ia (major - elbowing, game misconduct - elbowing), 8:32; Barton Gr (tripping), 14:02.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Chiasson Gr (interference, roughing), 7:45; Ottenbreit Ia (roughing), 7:45; Fogarty Ia (cross-checking), 19:41; Petan Ia (unsportsmanlike conduct - disputing decision), 19:41.

3rd Period-2, Iowa, Swaney 9 (Mermis, Giroux), 5:36 (PP). Penalties-L'Esperance Gr (slashing), 3:48; Hanas Gr (interference), 8:27; Shine Gr (elbowing), 11:51.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Grand Rapids 0 (L'Esperance NG, Czarnik NG, Hanas NG), Iowa 1 (Walker NG, Petan G, Swaney NG).

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 15-9-13-1-0-38. Iowa 9-9-10-1-1-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Iowa 1 / 5.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 2-6-2 (29 shots-28 saves). Iowa, McIntyre 9-7-0 (38 shots-37 saves).

A-3,767

Three Stars

1. IA McIntyre (W, 37 saves); 2. GR Brattstrom (L, 28 saves); 3. IA Swaney (game-tying goal).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 14-19-1-2 (31 pts.) / Mon., Jan. 16 vs. Iowa 3 p.m. EST

Iowa: 18-14-2-2 (40 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 20 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. CST

