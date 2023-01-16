Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (17-14-2-2; 38 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (13-19-1-1; 28 pts.)

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena for a third consecutive game against the Grand Rapids Griffins Monday at 2 p.m. CST. The Wild beat the Griffins in a pair of games in Grand Rapids on Wednesday and Friday and have won four in a row.

FOUR AND MORE

With a pair of wins over Grand Rapids on Wednesday and Friday, Iowa increased its win streak to a season-best four games. The Wild have also won four games in a row at home; both streaks date back to a 5-3 win on Dec. 28 over Colorado. The longest winning streak in franchise history stretched over eight games from Jan. 24-Feb. 14, 2020. Iowa's longest home winning streak spanned 10 games from Jan. 18-Feb. 14, 2020.

WALK THIS WAY

- Sammy Walker had a goal and an assist in both Wednesday and Friday's games versus Grand Rapids

- Walker leads the Wild with eight points (4-4=8) in five games against the Griffins

- The Edina, Minn. native has tallied a point in every contest against Grand Rapids

- Walker has a goal in each of the previous four matchups this season

KILLED OFF

- The Wild have killed off 14 consecutive opposing power plays

- Iowa's power play has scored in five out of the past six games; each of the team's previous four power play goals have come on the team's first man advantage of the game

- The Wild have avoided conceding multiple power play goals for seven consecutive games

