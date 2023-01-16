Dallas Stars Loan Nick Caamano to Texas
January 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has activated forward Nick Caamano from injured non-roster. Caamano will be loaned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Caamano, 24, has three points (1-2--3) in 36 career games with Dallas from 2019-2021. He scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 8, 2019 at Washington and picked up his first NHL assist on Nov. 19, 2019 vs. Vancouver.
Caamano appeared in 47 games with Texas during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying eight goals and 14 points (8-6--14). He has 64 points (29-35--64) in 162 career AHL games, all with Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Nick Caamano
(Ross Bonander)
