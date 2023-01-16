Detroit Assigns Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (neh-DEHL-kuh-vich) to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Nedeljkovic suited up in six games with the Griffins from Jan. 4-15 during his conditioning loan from Detroit. The goaltender logged a 3-2-1 record with Grand Rapids along with a 2.30 goals against average and a 0.920 save percentage. Last Saturday, Nedeljkovic posted a 27-save shutout against the Chicago Wolves, his first in the AHL since Feb. 7, 2020 against Hartford (17 saves). Nedeljkovic has also appeared in nine games with Detroit this season, totaling a 2-4-2 record, a 4.09 goals against average and a 0.880 save percentage. The Parma, Ohio, native has spent parts of six campaigns in the NHL and has amassed a 39-35-15 mark with a 2.98 GAA and a 0.906 save percentage. A year ago, the 26-year-old showed a 20-24-9 ledger in 59 games with the Red Wings. In 2020-21, Nedeljkovic claimed the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL Rookie of the Year, when he paced the league in both GAA (1.90) and save percentage (0.932) with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nedeljkovic has also spent five seasons in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers (2016-20) and Griffins (2022-23), lifting the Calder Cup in 2019 with the Checkers. During the Checkers' championship season, Nedeljkovic won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award, given to the best goaltender in the AHL, and paced the circuit in wins (34-9-6) and GAA (2.26). The 6-foot goaltender has an 92-47-12 AHL record with 15 shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a 0.905 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, Nedeljkovic spent four campaigns in the Ontario Hockey League, winning goaltender of the year in 2013-14.

