Comets Drop Afternoon Contest to Crunch, 5-1

January 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Syracuse, NY. - The Comets drove into Syracuse to take on the team they will battle three straight games, their divisional rival and top affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Crunch. While the Comets sit second in the North Division, the Crunch rest at the fourth spot and the points acquired by the winner were certainly highly coveted. Coming into the afternoon tilt, the Comets lost both previous games on the road against Syracuse and once again skated away without a victory, losing the game, 5-1.

In the first period, while the Comets were on the man-advantage, it was Syracuse that capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway by Cage Concalves at 3:10. The shot beat Utica netminder Nico Daws low on the stick side for a 1-0 Syracuse lead. The Crunch added to their lead when Gabriel Fortier took the cross-ice pass in the Utica zone and lifted a shot into the net at 11:16. The Comets trailed 2-0 until they finally pushed back and it was Nolan Steven's bullet of a shot off the post and in as he traveled down the left wing and fired it off the post and in at 15:10. The goal was Steven's 11th of the season from Joe Gambardella and Graeme Clarke. The period ended with the Comets trailing by one goal.

In the middle frame, the Crunch used a power-play to strike for a two-goal lead when Alex Barre Boulet sent a pass cross ice to the stick of Dumont at 13:56. The one-timer by Dumont found the back of the net and put Syracuse up, 3-1.

In the final period of regulation, while the Comets had their goalie pulled for an extra attacker, the Crunch struck into the empty net scoring at 17:07. Concalves got his second of the night and put his team up, 4-1. Gabriel Fortier added another goal at 17:23 to give his squad a 5-1 lead. The teams are set for a rematch in Utica on Friday night.

The team returns to the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Wednesday night to play the Crunch yet again. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com for more information.

