Froden's Multi-Goal Game Helps Firebirds Extend Point Streak to 11

January 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds ended their six-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners. 7,022 were on hand at Acrisure Arena to witness Jesper Froden record his second straight multi-goal game and the Firebirds' 25th win of the season.

Besides a scrap between Ian McKinnon and Boko Imama, the first period was quiet until there was 12 seconds left. Ryker Evans wristed the puck towards the front of the net where Andrew Poturalski re-directed it past Jon Gillies to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead. Max McCormick earned the secondary assist on Poturalski's 10th of the season.

Just over a minute into the second period, the Firebirds added to their lead. Max McCormick snapped the puck past Gillies at the 1:03 mark for this 15th goal of the season. 33 seconds later, McCormick set up Jesper Froden to make it 3-0. Matt Tennyson was awarded the secondary assist on Froden's 20th of the year.

Mike Carcone pulled Tucson within two at 2:48 of the second period but Coachella Valley responded at 8:03 after Brogan Rafferty knuckled the puck over the glove of Gillies. The goal extended Rafferty's point streak to five games and made it 4-1.

The lone goal of the third period belonged to Jesper Froden who made no mistake after a strong pass from Cameron Hughes. Peetro Seppala had the other helper on Froden's second goal of the game, making it 5-1. Ryan McGregor scored late for the Roadrunners to make it 5-2 with 1:03 left in the game.

The Firebirds set a franchise record with 41 shots. Joey Daccord made 31 saves to pick up his 15th win of the season. Coachella Valley finished 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds are now 25-6-3-1, have points in their last 11 games, and are back on the top of the American Hockey League standings.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds visit the Ontario Reign for the first time this season on Saturday, January 21st. Puck drop is set for 6pm.

