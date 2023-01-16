Weekly Report: January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







After a tough start to the week, the Checkers got things back on track by taking three of four points over the weekend.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

19-14-2-2

Home record

11-7-1-1

Road record

8-7-1-1

Last week's record

1-2-0-1

Last 10 games

6-3-0-1

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

5th

League Standings

12th

Checkers 0, Wolf Pack 5

Checkers 2, Wolf Pack 3

Checkers 3, Penguins 1

Checkers 2, Penguins 3 (SO)

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Aleksi Heponiemi

0g, 2a

2nd Star

J-F Berube

0-1-1, 2.42 GAA, .925 SV%

1st Star

Lucas Carlsson

2g, 0a

QUICK HITS

THE ALMIGHTY ATLANTIC

By claiming three of a possible four points against the Penguins over the weekend, the Checkers hoisted themselves into sole possession of third place in the Atlantic Division. Hershey and Providence have established themselves as the leaders of the division, holding a nine and 12-point edge on Charlotte's 42, respectively, while the rest of the Atlantic remains quite tight. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton trail the Checkers by a single point, followed by a three-team gridlock at 37 points and Springfield in the cellar at 35.

REINFORCEMENTS

The Checkers received two key pieces back from the NHL this week in Matt Kiersted and Zac Dalpe. Both skaters had been with Florida since their most recent appearance with Charlotte on Dec. 3 before returning to Charlotte for the matchups against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. They made their presence felt in Sunday's tilt, as Dalpe set up Kiersted for a big goal to help the Checkers claim a point in the standings.

SEARCHING FOR OFFENSE

Offensive production hasn't come easy for the Checkers as of late. Charlotte has logged seven total goals over its last four contests - posting a 1-2-0-1 record over that stretch. Looking back farther, the Checkers have scored more than three goals just twice in their last 16 games with a 7-8-0-1 record for that chunk of the schedule.

LOCKING IT DOWN

On the flip side, the Checkers have been stingy defensively lately. They have allowed two or fewer goals in seven of their last 11 games, and have allowed more than three goals in just two of those last 11.

A big part of that has been the play between the pipes. Alex Lyon - currently in the NHL with Florida - has surrendered two or fewer goals in three of this last four starts, while rookie Mack Guzda has achieved that mark in four of his last five starts. J-F Berube, who came into this week with two appearances on the season - the most recent of which was in early December - looked strong when called into action, logging back-to-back 30-save performances in his last two starts.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Santtu Kinnunen kept his hot streak going with a snipe from the point that helped lift the Checkers over the Penguins on Saturday!

RANKS

Riley Nash is tied for third in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded assists (2)

Riley Nash is tied for the league lead in shorthanded points (4)

Connor Bunnaman is tied for third in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Bezeau ranks fourth among league rookies in major penalties (4)

Patrick Giles is tied for fifth among league rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for fourth among league rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for eighth among league defensemen in goals (6)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for second among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for ninth among league defensemen in shots on goal (79)

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for ninth among league defensemen in shots on goal (79)

Mack Guzda is tied for fifth among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.72)

Mack Guzda is tied for fourth among rookie goalies in wins (9)

Mack Guzda ranks eighth among rookie goalies in save percentage (.908)

Transactions

Incoming

1/15 - Zac Dalpe - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

1/11 - Matt Kiersted - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

1/16 - Grigori Denisenko - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

1/13 - Tag Bertuzzi - Released from PTO

1/10 - Alex Lyon - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

Injury Report

Logan Hutsko: Out since 12/23

Skating in yellow no-contact jersey, "trending in right direction" (Last update on 1/9)

Justin Sourdif: Out since 1/4

Not skating, "week to week" (Last update on 1/9)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 18.1% 21st

Penalty kill 84.7% 4th

Goals per game 2.76 26th

Shots per game 31.22 8th

Goals allowed per game 3.03 t-13th

Shots allowed per game 28.97 t-6th

Penalty minutes per game 12.46 19th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (29), Santtu Kinnunen (19), Grigori Denisenko, Aleksi Heponiemi (18)

Goals Riley Nash (12), Zac Dalpe (10), Grigori Denisenko (8)

Assists Riley Nash (17), Santtu Kinnunen (14), Chris Tierney (13)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (4), Anton Levtchi, Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (3)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (2), Anthony Bitetto, Patrick Giles (1)

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe, Riley Nash (3), Anton Levtchi, Grigori Denisenko (2)

Shots on goal Riley Nash (83), Connor Bunnaman (80), Lucas Carlsson, Santtu Kinnunen (79)

Penalty minutes Anthony Bitetto (50), Givani Smith (49), Gerry Mayhew, Connor Bunnaman (42)

Plus/minus Riley Nash (+9), Lucas Carlsson, Aleksi Heponiemi (+5)

Wins Alex Lyon, Mack Guzda (9)

Goals-against average Alex Lyon (2.55)

Save percentage Alex Lyon (.909)

