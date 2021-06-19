Iowa Falls 8-1 After Saints Strike Early

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (14-25) fell to the St. Paul Saints (19-22) by a score of 8-1 in game five of the six-game series on Saturday night at CHS Field.

The I-Cubs were dealt a blow early when starter Kohl Stewart exited the game accompanied by the trainer after just five pitches and one plate appearance. Scott Effross took over with no outs in the bottom of the first, and the Saints strung together three straight hits against him to take a quick 2-0 lead.

St. Paul only added on after that. Drew Maggi hit a solo home run in the second inning to increase the lead to three, and then the Saints blew it open in the fourth on four singles and a three-run home run from Brent Rooker.

Meanwhile, St. Paul starter Charlie Barnes kept the I-Cubs offense silent. He completed five no-hit innings for the Saints and struck out seven batters. Barnes did issue four walks, but Iowa failed to capitalize on them, and the Saints took an 8-0 lead into the sixth.

Juan Minaya took over for Barnes in the sixth, and the I-Cubs took advantage of the change with their first hit of the game - an RBI single off the bat of Nick Martini which drove in Michael Hermosillo, who reached on a walk.

Iowa's bullpen did manage to quiet the Saints' offense in the second half of the game. After giving up the home run in the fourth, Michael Rucker came back to pitch scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth. Adam Morgan and Ben Leeper each pitched a shutout frame as well. The three pitchers allowed only two hits after the fourth inning.

The I-Cubs' offense put a total of eight runners on in the final three innings, but couldn't push any of them across the plate. Iowa fell by a final score of 8-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa took a season-high 10 walks tonight, including two each by Michael Hermosillo and Trayce Thompson and three by Abiatal Avelino. Their previous high of nine was set in the series opener on Tuesday in St. Paul.

- Ben Leeper worked a hitless eighth tonight in his fifth outing for the I-Cubs. He has now pitched 6.2 innings for Iowa and has not yet allowed a hit.

- Trent Giambrone went 1-for-5 tonight with a single. He has now registered a hit in each of his first three games with Iowa this season.

- After tonight's loss, the I-Cubs are now just 3-8 when facing left-handed starters.

Iowa will be back in action against St. Paul tomorrow afternoon for the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

