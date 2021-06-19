Barnes Throws Five No-Hit Innings, Offense Pounds out 13 Hits in 8-1 Win

ST. PAUL, MN - How would the St. Paul Saints respond after a gut punch game on Friday night? Just fine, thank you. Charlie Barnes led the way with 5.0 no-hit innings, the Saints collected their second most hits on the season, 13, and cruised to an 8-1 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday night at CHS field in front of 7,557.

Barnes set the tone from the beginning mixing his slider and change up, up as he baffled the I-Cubs hitters. Despite walking four hitters Barnes didn't allow a hit in his 5.0 innings of work. He fanned at least one batter in all five innings and struck out seven.

The Saints offense, meanwhile, got things going immediately. Sherman Johnson led off the game with a four pitch walk from Kohl Stewart. Tomás Telis then took a pitch out of the strike zone from Stewart, who departed the game after the pitch because of what appeared to be an injury to his thumb. Reliever Scott Effross came on and Telis reached on an infield single. Brent Rooker put the Saints up 1-0 with a double to right and that was followed by a Damek Tomscha RBI single to make it 2-0.

In the second, Drew Maggi deposited a solo shot to left, his second of the season, increasing the Saints lead to 3-0.

The Saints put the game out of reach in the fourth with a five spot. Jimmy Kerrigan led off with an infield single to short. Maggi singled Kerrigan to third. Maggi finished the night 3-3 with a home run, RBI and a run scored. With one out, Johnson made it 4-0 with an RBI single to right. Effross was relieved by Michael Rucker who was greeted by an RBI single from Telis to put the Saints up 5-0. Telis was 3-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Rooker finished the Saints scoring with a three-run shot to right, his 10th of the season, giving the Saints an 8-0 lead. Rooker went 2-4 with a double, homer, four RBI and a run scored.

Juan Minaya took over for Barnes in the sixth. With one out Michael Hermosillo walked and he advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs the I-Cubs collected their first hit of the game, an RBI single from Nick Martini for the lone run the Saints would give up on the night.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Griffin Jax (3-1, 3.33) to the mound while the I-Cubs are TBA. The game can be seen on 45TV and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN, 100.3 FM.

