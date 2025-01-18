Iowa Earns 2-1 Victory Over Rockford

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild rode a pair of second period goals from Travis Boyd and Matthew Sop to a 2-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Samuel Hlavaj turned aside 24-of-25 shots in the win.

Ryan Gagnier scored on a 2-on-1 to give Rockford a 1-0 lead 10:26 into the game.

Iowa outshot Rockford 14-7 through 20 minutes of play.

Boyd rifled a shot past the glove of Mitchell Weeks (37 saves) on a 4-on-3 power play from the top of the right circle 8:51 into the middle frame. David Spacek and Graeme Clarke assisted on Boyd's goal.

Sop gave Iowa the lead for good at 12:30 of the second period. After Reese Johnson and Ryan Sandelin combined to spring Sop through the neutral zone, Sop outwaited Weeks and scored from a tight angle.

The Wild outshot the IceHogs 30-16 through two periods.

Hlavaj stopped nine IceHogs shots to close out the win.

Iowa outshot Rockford 39-25. The Wild went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and held the IceHogs scoreless on one power play.

Iowa hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. on Winning Wednesday. If the Wild win, all fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to an upcoming game.

