Iowa Earns 2-1 Victory Over Rockford
January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild rode a pair of second period goals from Travis Boyd and Matthew Sop to a 2-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Samuel Hlavaj turned aside 24-of-25 shots in the win.
Ryan Gagnier scored on a 2-on-1 to give Rockford a 1-0 lead 10:26 into the game.
Iowa outshot Rockford 14-7 through 20 minutes of play.
Boyd rifled a shot past the glove of Mitchell Weeks (37 saves) on a 4-on-3 power play from the top of the right circle 8:51 into the middle frame. David Spacek and Graeme Clarke assisted on Boyd's goal.
Sop gave Iowa the lead for good at 12:30 of the second period. After Reese Johnson and Ryan Sandelin combined to spring Sop through the neutral zone, Sop outwaited Weeks and scored from a tight angle.
The Wild outshot the IceHogs 30-16 through two periods.
Hlavaj stopped nine IceHogs shots to close out the win.
Iowa outshot Rockford 39-25. The Wild went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and held the IceHogs scoreless on one power play.
Iowa hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. on Winning Wednesday. If the Wild win, all fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to an upcoming game.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025
- Wolves Conquer Condors 7-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Late Game Heroics Elevate Stars Past Admirals - Texas Stars
- Condors Fall to Chicago - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Close Out Homestand With 4-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Earns 2-1 Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Fall 4-2 in Grand Rapids to Split the Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Ville Husso Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thunderbirds Get Past Islanders, 6-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Providence Bruins, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Six T-Birds Net Multiple Points in 6-4 Win at Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dipietro, Jones Help P-Bruins Blank Crunch - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Split Weekend, Fall 2-1 to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Victorious Against Rocket, 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY at SD - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss to Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Brandon Scanlin Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Topple Checkers 3-2 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ads Claim De Leo on Waiver - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs 14th Annual Autism Awareness Night 1 Week Away - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey, Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set vs. Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Hometown Heroes Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bakersfield at Chicago, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: IceHogs Look for Third Straight Win Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.