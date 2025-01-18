Condors Fall to Chicago

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (15-14-5, 35pts) fell 7-3 to the Chicago Wolves (18-14-2, 38pts) on Saturday. Connor Carrick (8th) had two points (1g-1a) and has 13 points (7g-6a) in his last 12 games. Bakersfield is now 0-3-0 all-time against Chicago. The Condors will go for a winning road trip at 1 p.m. PT tomorrow.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield and Chicago wrap up the series tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT.

