IceHogs Split Weekend, Fall 2-1 to Wild
January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Des Moines, IA. - The Rockford IceHogs fell short against the Iowa Wild 2-1 Saturday night inside Wells Fargo Arena.
The IceHogs opened the scoring for the second straight night, this time halfway through the 1st. Marcel Marcel powered his way down the right-wing wall, then served the in front for Ryan Gagnier to tap in his first of the season.
Iowa countered back with a pai of goals in the middle period. On the 4-on-3 power play, Travis Boyd snapped a shot from the circle past Mitchell Weeks to tie the game 1-1.
Minutes later, Matthew Sop broke down the left wing and deked to his forehand, giving the Wild their first lead of the weekend.
In the 3rd Rockford pushed but couldn't find the equalizer past Samuel Hlavaj.
The IceHogs are back in action on Wednesday, January 22nd on the road against the Admirals. The puck drops inside Panther Arena at 7:00pm CT.
The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Saturday, January 25th for matchup with the Wolves. Rockford will wear specialty Chicago Storm jerseys that will be auctioned off for "Autism Awareness Night."
