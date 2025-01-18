Game Preview: Bakersfield at Chicago, 5 p.m.

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Chicago Wolves meet for the first of four matchups this season. After this weekend's two game set, the Wolves head to California for the return series in Bakersfield on February 7 and 8.

LOOKING BACK

It was a successful start to the road trip for the Condors who collected three of a possible four points in Loveland on Tuesday and Wednesday. After an overtime loss on Tuesday, Bakersfield returned the favor on Wednesday as Seth Griffith scored his 11th of the season in the extra session. James Hamblin had three points (2g-1a).

SETH IS STREAKING

Griffith's goal extended his point streak to nine games (3g-10a). It is his second longest point streak as a Condor as he previously had a 13-game streak to begin the 2021-22 season. Cooper Marody has the team's all-time point streak at 14 games.

ROOKIE RANKS

Matt Savoie has 15 points (5g-10a) in his last 11 games. He is now tied for 2nd in AHL rookie scoring with 27 points (10g-17a) in 33 games and the leading rookie scorer in the Pacific Division.

HOMECOMING

Connor Carrick returns to his home state tonight, having grown up in Orland Park, Illinois, 50 minutes southwest of the city. He scored his seventh goal of the season on Wednesday. He has 11 points (6g-5a) in his last 11 games. Despite having nearly 400 games in the AHL and over 600 professionally, this will be his first time facing the Wolves.

HAMMER THE NAIL

Hamblin's three-point night extended a strong run of play. He now has nine points (5g-4a) in six games since returning from injury. He has 11 points (5g-6a) in 12 games this season.

CENTRALIZED

Despite an 0-2 mark against Chicago all-time, the Condors have been very good against the Central Division over the past 9+ seasons. Bakersfield is 33-17-7 (.640) against Central Division teams. Chicago is the only Central Division team the Condors do not have a win against so far.

Bakersfield's Central Division (at the time played) records:

5-0-3 (Grand Rapids)

4-0-0 (Charlotte)

7-2-1 (Texas)

6-3-1 (Iowa)

8-7-1 (Manitoba)

1-1-0 (Milwaukee)

1-1-0 (Rockford)

1-1-0 (San Antonio)

0-2-0 (Chicago)

OUT OF THE DIVISION

The next three Condors games come out of the division as Toronto heads to Bakersfield for the first time ever on Wednesday. Bakersfield went 1-0-1 in Toronto earlier this season.

HOMESTAND IN SIGHT

After the four-game road trip, the Condors will play 10 of 13 on home ice to close January and into February. Bakersfield has played the fewest home games in the division and is tied for the fewest played in the AHL with 14 along with Texas, who are home tonight.

WORKING OVERTIME

Bakersfield's last three wins have all come in overtime with the team stretching past regulation in four of its last six contests. On the season, the Condors are 4-4 in games decided in overtime. The Condors have gone into overtime 10 times this season, most in the division.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

Both teams tonight have impressive records in one-goal games. The Condors are 8-1-5 (.750%) and the Wolves are 9-2-2 (.769%) on the season.

HOWLING

Chicago has dropped four straight after a 5-2 loss to Grand Rapids on the road on Wednesday. Ryan Suzuki leads the team with 23 points (3g-20a) on the season. Nikita Pavlychev has five points (2g-3a) in his last four games. Veteran netminder Dustin Tokarski was just reassigned by Carolina back to Chicago.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield and Chicago wrap up the series tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT. The Condors are home Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Toronto (click here for tickets) and Friday against Ontario with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting local fire personnel who have battled the recent wildfires.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.