Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Providence Bruins, 5-0

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch's Derrick Pouliot and Logan Brown vesus Providence Bruins' Patrick Brown

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Providence Bruins, 5-0, tonight at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Crunch fall to 17-12-5-4 on the season and close out the two-game season series with the Bruins, 0-1-0-1.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson put a stop to 29-of-34 shots. Michael DiPietro turned aside all 26 shots faced for the Bruins. Syracuse special teams went 0-for-5 on power play opportunities while the penalty kill went 2-for-3.

The Bruins opened scoring on the power play at the 12:58 mark of the first period. Patrick Brown fed the puck from the left side of the crease to Max Jones who fired a one-timer from the slot.

Providence took a 2-0 lead at the 7:42 mark of the second frame. The rebound of Joey Abate's shot was kicked out into the slot where Trevor Kuntar dished it in. John Farinnaci added another for the Bruins a little over two and a half minutes later. Jackson Edward fired a shot from the left point which Farinnaci deflected down into the net. With 35 seconds remaining in the middle frame, the Bruins extended their advantage to 4-0 as Georgii Merkulov capitalized on a Crunch turnover and potted it from the slot.

Jones scored his second of the night at the 8:53 mark of the final period. Halverson made a glove save but bobbled a pass, which Jones picked up and dished in from the left circle.

The Crunch return home to take on the Utica Comets on Monday for the 1 p.m. Monday Matinee game.

Crunchables: The Crunch have been shut out three times this season.

