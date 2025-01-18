IceHogs 14th Annual Autism Awareness Night 1 Week Away

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 14th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, on Saturday, Jan. 25 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

Highlights will include:

Specialty Jersey Auction: The IceHogs will wear specialty jerseys honoring Chicago Storm Special Hockey (CSSH). CSSH is dedicated to providing children and adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to play hockey. CSSH team members range in age from 5 to 55 and include both male and female athletes. The team is comprised of players that have Autism, Down Syndrome or other intellectual disabilities. The Storm have teams that compete in five Illinois cities, including Rockford, Chicago, Glen Ellyn, Orland Park, and Gurnee. The IceHogs/Storm jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game and winning bidders who are present will have the opportunity to get the jersey right off the player's back immediately following the game.

Mystery Pucks: Purchase a mystery puck specially designed for the night featuring the Storm logo. Pucks have been signed individually by IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks players. Who will you get? Buy a puck and enjoy the surprise!

A portion of all fundraising proceeds from the event will benefit The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford. Over the last 13 years, the IceHogs have donated over $200,000 from money raised at this annual event to The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

