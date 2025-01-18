Preview: IceHogs Look for Third Straight Win Saturday Night

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Des Moines, IA.- The Rockford IceHogs conclude their weekend series with the Iowa Wild tonight at 6 p.m. Rockford is searching for their third consecutive win after a 6-3 win over the Wild last night.

Fast Start Lifts IceHogs- The IceHogs opened the scoring just 2:21 into the game when Landon Slaggert tallied his ninth goal of the season. Paul Ludwinski scored just 11 seconds later to give the IceHogs a two-goal lead to begin the game. Cole Guttman scored twice in the period to give Rockford a 4-0 lead after 20 minutes of play. Rockford would get insurance goals from Brett Seney and Ludwinski in the third period.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 16-16-3-1, 36 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 13-21-2-0, 28 points (6th Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Guttman Named To All Star Roster - The IceHogs announced yesterday that Guttman will replace Frank Nazar as Rockford's representative in the 2025 AHL All Star Classic. Cole posted three points last night against the Wild. Guttman leads the AHL among active skaters with 36 (18G,18A) points. The California native has ten points in his last five games.

Special Teams Makes Big Impact - The IceHogs found success on both the power play and penalty kill in Des Moines last night. With two goals on the man advantage, the IceHogs power play is now eighth in the AHL. The IceHogs PK went 5/5 against Iowa and are now 25/32 in eight meetings against the Wild. Rockford trails only the San Jose Barracuda for the best penalty kill in the league.

Top Performers - The IceHogs got multi-point performances by five different players in their 6-3 win Friday night. Joey Anderson (2A), Guttman (2G, 1A), Kevin Korchinski (2A), Ludwinski (2G), and Seney (1G,1A) all factored in for the IceHogs' 16th win of the season. Goaltender Drew Commesso made 41 saves for his eight win of the season.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-0

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m. W 4-2

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m. L 4-5

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

Preview: IceHogs Look for Third Straight Win Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.