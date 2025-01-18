Monsters Fall 4-2 in Grand Rapids to Split the Weekend

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-12-1-3 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Both squads had a tally through 20 minutes as Cleveland's Samuel Knazko opened the scoring at 5:18 of the first period with Rocco Grimaldi and Justin Pearson grabbing assists on the play. Grand Rapids answered at 10:58 of the period as Sheldon Dries snuck one in to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Griffins added two more goals in the middle frame from Tim Gettinger at 2:09 and Dominik Shine at 11:45 to hand Grand Rapids a 3-1 lead that they carried into the second break. Hunter McKown made it a 3-2 game at 13:45 of the third period off feeds from Roman Ahcan and Max McCue, but was offset by Griffins' forward Elmer Söderblom scoring on an empty net at 19:16 to give Grand Rapids the 4-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters faceoff against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 1 0 0 2 GR 1 2 1 0 0 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 0/2 1/1 2 min / 1 inf GR 29 0/1 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 25 3 12-6-3 GR Cossa W 24 2 12-7-4 Cleveland Record: 22-12-1-3, 3rd North Division Grand Rapids Record: 22-12-3-1, 1st Central Division

