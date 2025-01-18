Monsters Fall 4-2 in Grand Rapids to Split the Weekend
January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-12-1-3 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Both squads had a tally through 20 minutes as Cleveland's Samuel Knazko opened the scoring at 5:18 of the first period with Rocco Grimaldi and Justin Pearson grabbing assists on the play. Grand Rapids answered at 10:58 of the period as Sheldon Dries snuck one in to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Griffins added two more goals in the middle frame from Tim Gettinger at 2:09 and Dominik Shine at 11:45 to hand Grand Rapids a 3-1 lead that they carried into the second break. Hunter McKown made it a 3-2 game at 13:45 of the third period off feeds from Roman Ahcan and Max McCue, but was offset by Griffins' forward Elmer Söderblom scoring on an empty net at 19:16 to give Grand Rapids the 4-2 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 24 shots for the win.
The Monsters faceoff against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 1 0 0 2 GR 1 2 1 0 0 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 0/2 1/1 2 min / 1 inf GR 29 0/1 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 25 3 12-6-3 GR Cossa W 24 2 12-7-4 Cleveland Record: 22-12-1-3, 3rd North Division Grand Rapids Record: 22-12-3-1, 1st Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025
- Wolves Conquer Condors 7-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Late Game Heroics Elevate Stars Past Admirals - Texas Stars
- Condors Fall to Chicago - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Close Out Homestand With 4-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Earns 2-1 Victory Over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Fall 4-2 in Grand Rapids to Split the Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Ville Husso Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thunderbirds Get Past Islanders, 6-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Providence Bruins, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Six T-Birds Net Multiple Points in 6-4 Win at Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dipietro, Jones Help P-Bruins Blank Crunch - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Split Weekend, Fall 2-1 to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Victorious Against Rocket, 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY at SD - Calgary Wranglers
- Checkers Suffer 3-2 Overtime Loss to Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Brandon Scanlin Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Topple Checkers 3-2 in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ads Claim De Leo on Waiver - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs 14th Annual Autism Awareness Night 1 Week Away - Rockford IceHogs
- Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey, Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set vs. Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Hometown Heroes Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bakersfield at Chicago, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: IceHogs Look for Third Straight Win Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fall 4-2 in Grand Rapids to Split the Weekend
- Monsters Claw Back and Beat the Griffins 5-4 in a Shootout
- Monsters to Air Eight Upcoming Games on NewsRadio WTAM 1100
- Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Assign Jet Greaves to Monsters
- Monsters Beat Rocket 2-1 in Overtime in Front of 15,176 Fans