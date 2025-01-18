Ads Claim De Leo on Waiver

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have claimed forward Chase De Leo off of waivers.

De Leo returns to North America after seeing action in the Kontinental Hockey League with Nur-Sultan Barys and in the Swiss-A League with Zurich SC. A veteran of nearly 500 AHL games over nine seasons, De Leo has posted 135 goals and 214 assists for 349 points to go along with 167 penalty minutes with Manitoba, San Diego and Utica.

Most recently he notched 48 points (15g-33a) for the San Diego Gulls in 2023-24, which was third on the team. He is the Gulls all-time leading scorer since they joined the AHL in 2015 with 186 points (69g-117a) in 228 games, which is also the franchise high. He has also played seven games in the NHL between Winnipeg, Anaheim and New Jersey.

De Leo will join the Admirals as they continue a five-game road trip on Saturday night in Cedar Park against the Texas Stars. The Ads return home to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Jan. 22 to host Rockford.

