Comets Victorious Against Rocket, 3-1

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Laval, PQ - In the back end of a home and home series against the Laval Rocket, the Utica Comets were looking for revenge from the loss one night previously at the Adirondack Bank Center. On Saturday night, at the Place Bell in Laval, the Comets were tasked with once again ending a point streak of the Rocket that reached six games including five wins, one of which was against the Comets. On Saturday night, just as the previous game, the Comets started with a goal from the captain, Ryan Schmelzer and this time, they never looked back winning the game by a 3-1 score.

During the first period, the Comets captain continued the hot hand after scoring two goals a night earlier he added another goal on the season and the first of the night. As he took the pass from Max Willman on a zone entry, Schemlzer fired it off the goal post and in behind Connor Hughes at 1:06 for his eighth tally of the season.

Nathan Legare extended the Comets lead as he drove the net and eventually put the puck passed a sprawling Hughes at 8:56 for his fourth goal of the season. It was assisted by Shane Bowers and Xavier Parent. The goal lifted the Comets to a 2-0 lead after two periods of play.

During the third, Xavier Parent skated down the left-wing side and beat the Rocket defense as he slid the puck into the net at 12:31 giving Utica a 3-0 lead. It was his fifth of the year assisted by Daniil Misyul and Dmitry Osipov. The Rocket scored a late powerplay goal at the game's tail end when Alex Barre Boulet tallied a goal during a six-on-three man advantage. It was the only shot that beat Poulter during an outstanding performance as the Comets skated away with two more points in the standings in a 3-1 win.

The Comets are back on the ice on Monday afternoon for a 1:00 PM game on the road against the Syracuse Crunch. They return to the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

