Game Day Preview - CGY at SD

January 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Headed to America's Finest City.

The Wranglers take their winning momentum to San Diego to face-off against the Gulls.

The Matchup

The Wranglers closed out their double-header against the Tucson Roadrunners with a sweep on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 (5-2 and 4-3 respectively).

Calgary is at the top of the Pacific Division and league with a 25-12-1 record.

The Gulls are currently sitting ninth in the Pacific Division with an 11-20-3 record and are entering with a 7-5 loss against the Iowa Wild on Jan. 15.

The last time the Wranglers played the Gulls was on Nov. 20 when the Wranglers walked away with a 4-3 win.

Players to Watch

Dryden Hunt leads his team in points (35) and has 24 assists..

Hunt currently ranks third in the league for points among active players, and first for assists.

Hunt has had a unique experience, with linemates Jakob Pelletier and Rory Kerins being recalled by the Flames, but has stayed consistent with his own play.

"Sometimes it's tough having guys in and out, for a while there my two linemates and I had great chemistry, then you lose a guy but it's been pretty seamless," shared Hunt postgame on Jan. 15.

With Gulls top point scorer Sam Colangelo being recalled by the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 8, the team has looked to rookie Yegor Sidorov to lead the charge with 10 goals and 21 points this season.

How to Watch

