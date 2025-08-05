Inter Miami Cam!: Inter Miami Defeats Necaxa in Leagues Cup Penalty Shootout
August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Leagues Cup Phase One Hosting Pumas UNAM - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Nyk Sessock - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Loans Midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship - Nashville SC
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Chivas Guadalajara - Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Cooper Sanchez to Homegrown Contract - Atlanta United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Goalkeeping Stands out in Leagues Cup and a Newcomer Is Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Leagues Cup Phase One at Home Wednesday vs. Queretaro - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Milan Iloski on Permanent Transfer - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Signs English Defender Harry Toffolo - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Leagues Cup Phase One Hosting Pumas UNAM
- Win and We're In: Scenarios for Inter Miami CF to Advance to the Leagues Cup 2025 Knockout Rounds
- Injury Update: Lionel Messi
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Necaxa in Penalties in Second Leagues Cup Match
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Necaxa in Penalties in Second Leagues Cup Match