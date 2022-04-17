Indians Silenced in Series Finale against Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Indians were held to just five hits - two off the bat of Cal Mitchell - in a 5-1 loss to the Saints in the series finale Sunday afternoon at CHS Field. St. Paul won its third consecutive game to take the series.

After Indianapolis (6-4) plated one run in the top of the third on a bases-loaded fielder's choice by Oneil Cruz, St. Paul (8-3) scored two unearned runs in the bottom half to take the lead for good. Indians third baseman Rodolfo Castro misplayed a grounder with one out, and David Banuelos roped a run-scoring double moments later to tie the game. Royce Lewis then pushed the Saints in front with a two-out RBI single. The Saints added two insurance runs in the sixth and one more in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Beau Sulser (L, 1-2) was solid in 4.0 innings of work with three strikeouts. Both runs he allowed were unearned, and he held the Saints to two hits. He did not surrender an earned run in his 9.0 innings spanning two starts at St. Paul this week.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (W, 2-0) picked up the win with 3.0 hitless innings of relief for the Saints.

The Indians will be back at Victory Field on Tuesday night for a six-game series against Columbus. The series opener gets underway at 6:35 PM ET. Both teams have yet to name starting pitchers.

