RailRiders Finally Break through against Norfolk in Double Header Split

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a double header with the Norfolk Tides on Easter Sunday, salvaging the final game of their first home series of the 2022 campaign. With the game two win, the RailRiders snapped their six-game losing streak and picked up their first win at PNC Field this season.

Game one was a rematch of the starting pitching matchup from the series opener on Tuesday. Matt Krook took the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts over four innings.On the other side, Kyle Bradish got the start for the Tides and allowed one run over five frames.

In the second inning, the RailRiders took their first lead of the series. Ender Inciarte put SWB on the board early with an RBI single to right. Inciarte's base knock was one of two hits for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the afternoon, with the red-hot Ronald Guzmán supplying the other.

However, the lead would not last. Norfolk answered quickly with three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Richie Martin delivered the big hit of the inning with a two-run double to right-center. Norfolk didn't look back from there as the Tides tacked on two insurance runs two frames later to earn a 5-1 game one win.

Kyle Bradish (1-0) got the win in his second start of the season for Norfolk. Matt Krook (1-2) suffered the loss.

In game two, RailRiders pitching shut down the potent Norfolk offense, blanking them and allowing just three hits in a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre victory. Oswald Peraza played the role of hero with a walk-off double in the seventh.

The story of the day was Manny Bañuelos. Making his first start in affiliated baseball in nearly three calendar years, the veteran lefty pitched four shutout innings for the RailRiders with five strikeouts. Kevin Smith got the start for Norfolk and nearly matched Bañuelos with three shutout frames of his own.

Locked in a scoreless pitcher's duel, Scranton Wilkes/Barre came through in the clutch with a two-out rally in the home half of the seventh. After a walk to pinch-hitter José Peraza, Oswald Peraza crushed the first pitch he saw off the base of the right field wall for a game-winning RBI double. It was the first walk-off win of the season for the RailRiders and first home win.

Ryan Weber (1-0) earned his first win of the season after three shutout innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen. Zac Lowther (0-1) suffered his first loss of the year for the Tides. With the win in game two, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre avoided the sweep and improved to 5-6 on the season. SWB heads on the road with a six-game series in Buffalo starting on Tuesday night. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.

