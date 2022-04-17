Bisons Lose to Rochester, Split Series with Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons dropped the sixth, and final, game of their series with the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon 8-1 to leave town with a series split. Much like the day before, the Red Wings offence got going early, scoring all eight runs in the first two innings led by four extra-base hits.

Cullen Large gave the Bisons an early lead in the top of the first, singling home Gabriel Moreno who had hit a booming double to center the play before. The lead was short-lived, however, as Thomas Hatch gave up all eight runs over the first two innings. Hatch would ultimately allow seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while being hit with the loss. Luis García tagged him for a triple and a double, but it was once again Joshua Palacios who blew the game open in the second by hitting yet another homer off his former team, this time a three-run shot. Palacios is now 4-8 with two homers and seven RBIs in two games against the Herd.

Buffalo's offence was stymied by Aaron Sanchez, who went six strong innings allowing just one run off seven hits. Sanchez struck out just two batters but was able to generate a ton of soft contact to keep the Bisons at bay.

Jeremy Beasley continued his strong start to the year, pitching an additional 2.1 innings of scoreless ball in relief of Hatch; the righthander has now thrown 7.2 scoreless innings to begin the season.

The Bisons did manage to load the bases in the eighth with one out, but a pair of flyouts killed the would-be rally and kept it a seven-run game. Former Blue Jay reliever Carl Edwards Jr. retired the Bisons in order in the ninth to secure the series split for Rochester and even things up with Buffalo in the standings.

After an off day tomorrow, the Herd will return home to Sahlen Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game set with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. While the starting pitchers have yet to be announced, the series opener is set for 6:05 p.m. EST.

