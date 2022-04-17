Gorman, Yepez Extend Power Surge in Loss at Knights

April 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series finale with the Charlotte Knights on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field in Charlotte, 9-3.

Second baseman Nolan Gorman and first baseman Juan Yepez were at it again. For the second consecutive game, Memphis scored each of its three runs on home runs.

In the top of the third inning, Yepez hit his fifth home run of the year to tie the game at 2-2. The two-run shot bumped the sluggers 2022 RBI total to 16. Gorman hit his sixth home run in his last six games with a solo blast in the top of the sixth to pull the Redbirds within one, 4-3.

Memphis starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (1-2) was credited with the loss. The left-hander tossed 5.2 innings, gave up four runs on four hits and struck out seven Knights.

Memphis (6-6) will return home after a Monday day off to take on the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Tuesday's 6:05 p.m. CDT first pitch is Nacho Average Tuesday®, where fans will get a free order of nachos with each ticket.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.