Jacksonville Rolls by Durham 8-1 to Claim Series
April 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Erik González lashed four hits and drove in two and Joe Dunand reached base five times in Sunday's series finale, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-1 victory and series win over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Jacksonville (5-7) won the final three games of the series, totaling 29 runs on 42 hits in the process. Twenty-six of the 27 Jumbo Shrimp batters over the three contests reached base at least once.
The Jumbo Shrimp got off to a quick start in Sunday's contest. González doubled to lead off the game against Durham (4-7) starter Zack Erwin (0-2). Willians Astudillo drove him in immediately with a single to left. After Peyton Burdick drew the first of a career-high four walks, Nick Fortes singled in Astudillo. Burdick stole third base before a double play ground ball brought him in for a 3-0 lead.
The Bulls answered with their lone run of the game in the second. René Pinto and Ford Proctor each singled to begin the inning. A Jacksonville error plated Pinto to cut the lead to 3-1.
Burdick, though, drew a walk to begin the Jumbo Shrimp's next at-bats in the third. Two batters later, after stealing both second and third, Burdick scored on Lorenzo Quintana's RBI base hit.
With the same score in the sixth, Charles Leblanc and Dunand each walked to jumpstart the frame. A double play left Dunand on second, but he came around to score on a González RBI double. Astudillo followed with another RBI single to extend the margin to 6-1.
One inning later, the Jumbo Shrimp again put two men on to start the frame, thanks to a Quintana single and JJ Bleday walk. After a pop out, Dunand walked to load the bases for Bryson Brigman, who singled in Quintana.
Jacksonville added one more run in the ninth inning, with Dunand leading off the frame with a single. Two batters later, González singled Dunand to third. That set up an RBI ground out for Astudillo, capping the scoring at 8-1.
Matthew Kent yielded just one unearned run on four hits in 3.0 innings. Robert Garcia earned the win in his Triple-A debut with five strikeouts in 2.0 frames. Zach Pop also worked 2.0 shutout innings, with Huascar Brazoban and Jimmy Yacabonis each pitching a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.
The Jumbo Shrimp return home Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. RHP Max Meyer (1-0, 2.00 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Gwinnett RHP Touki Toussaint (0-0, 2.08 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
Tuesday's game is a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, meaning tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. On Deaf/Blind Awareness Night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Ray Charles Bobblehead presented by the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind and First Coast Sign Language Interpreting, LLC.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2022
- Jacksonville Rolls by Durham 8-1 to Claim Series - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Drop Series Finale Versus Jumbo Shrimp 8-1 - Durham Bulls
- Pigs leave Worcester with a Bang - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Fall in Series Finale, Finish 4-2 in First Homestand of 2022 - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Silenced in Series Finale against Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Finally Break through against Norfolk in Double Header Split - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pasquantino Powers Storm Chasers to Sunday Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Start Cold as Temperature Drops, Lose 4-7 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Quiets Indianapolis' Bats in 5-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Take Five-of-Six in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Return Home to Host Durham Tuesday - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Clip the Redbirds 9-3 on Sunday Afternoon - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Falls at Columbus in Series Finale, 4-3, on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Sanchez, Palacios Send Wings to Easter Sunday Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Gorman, Yepez Extend Power Surge in Loss at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Lose to Rochester, Split Series with Red Wings - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Win Series with Second Straight Shutout - Nashville Sounds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (6-4) at St. Paul Saints (7-3) - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.