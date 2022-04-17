Jacksonville Rolls by Durham 8-1 to Claim Series

April 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Erik González lashed four hits and drove in two and Joe Dunand reached base five times in Sunday's series finale, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-1 victory and series win over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jacksonville (5-7) won the final three games of the series, totaling 29 runs on 42 hits in the process. Twenty-six of the 27 Jumbo Shrimp batters over the three contests reached base at least once.

The Jumbo Shrimp got off to a quick start in Sunday's contest. González doubled to lead off the game against Durham (4-7) starter Zack Erwin (0-2). Willians Astudillo drove him in immediately with a single to left. After Peyton Burdick drew the first of a career-high four walks, Nick Fortes singled in Astudillo. Burdick stole third base before a double play ground ball brought him in for a 3-0 lead.

The Bulls answered with their lone run of the game in the second. René Pinto and Ford Proctor each singled to begin the inning. A Jacksonville error plated Pinto to cut the lead to 3-1.

Burdick, though, drew a walk to begin the Jumbo Shrimp's next at-bats in the third. Two batters later, after stealing both second and third, Burdick scored on Lorenzo Quintana's RBI base hit.

With the same score in the sixth, Charles Leblanc and Dunand each walked to jumpstart the frame. A double play left Dunand on second, but he came around to score on a González RBI double. Astudillo followed with another RBI single to extend the margin to 6-1.

One inning later, the Jumbo Shrimp again put two men on to start the frame, thanks to a Quintana single and JJ Bleday walk. After a pop out, Dunand walked to load the bases for Bryson Brigman, who singled in Quintana.

Jacksonville added one more run in the ninth inning, with Dunand leading off the frame with a single. Two batters later, González singled Dunand to third. That set up an RBI ground out for Astudillo, capping the scoring at 8-1.

Matthew Kent yielded just one unearned run on four hits in 3.0 innings. Robert Garcia earned the win in his Triple-A debut with five strikeouts in 2.0 frames. Zach Pop also worked 2.0 shutout innings, with Huascar Brazoban and Jimmy Yacabonis each pitching a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.

The Jumbo Shrimp return home Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. RHP Max Meyer (1-0, 2.00 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Gwinnett RHP Touki Toussaint (0-0, 2.08 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Tuesday's game is a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, meaning tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. On Deaf/Blind Awareness Night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Ray Charles Bobblehead presented by the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind and First Coast Sign Language Interpreting, LLC.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.