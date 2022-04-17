Bulls Drop Series Finale Versus Jumbo Shrimp 8-1
April 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls (4-8) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-7) 8-1 on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to finish the six-game series 2-4. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a 3-0 lead for the fourth consecutive game, as they controlled the game wire-to-wire.
To start the game, Jacksonville 3B Willians Astudillo used an RBI single in the first inning. C Nick Fortes would follow suit and use an RBI single of his own for a 2-0 advantage. DH Lorenzo Quintana would join the RBI party on a run scoring ground out for the 3-0 tally on the scoreboard.
The Bulls would come alive in the second inning, as SS Tristan Gray used an RBI single to put the team on the scoreboard and trim the deficit to two. In the third inning, the Jumbo Shrimp would continue to wreak havoc offensively as Quintana added another RBI single to his stat line for the 4-1 advantage. Jumbo Shrimp SS Erik Gonzalez would add on to the lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning, Astudillo connected on another RBI single and 2B Bryson Brigman registered an RBI single for the 7-1 lead in the seventh inning.
Zack Erwin got the start on the mound for the Bulls and the one and two-thirds of an inning, surrendering three runs on four hits and one strikeout. Justin Sterner came in for relief and threw for two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two strikeouts while getting credited with the loss. Jacksonville pitcher Robert Garcia earned the win.
The Bulls are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday, April 19th as they visit the Norfolk Tides for a six-game series. The first pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:35 p.m. The Bulls will return to the DBAP on Tuesday, April 26th to open a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. Tickets are available and can be purchased at durhambulls.com.
Tickets for all 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2022
- Jacksonville Rolls by Durham 8-1 to Claim Series - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Drop Series Finale Versus Jumbo Shrimp 8-1 - Durham Bulls
- Pigs leave Worcester with a Bang - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Fall in Series Finale, Finish 4-2 in First Homestand of 2022 - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Silenced in Series Finale against Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Finally Break through against Norfolk in Double Header Split - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Pasquantino Powers Storm Chasers to Sunday Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Start Cold as Temperature Drops, Lose 4-7 - Louisville Bats
- Saints Pitching Quiets Indianapolis' Bats in 5-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Take Five-of-Six in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Return Home to Host Durham Tuesday - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Clip the Redbirds 9-3 on Sunday Afternoon - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Falls at Columbus in Series Finale, 4-3, on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Sanchez, Palacios Send Wings to Easter Sunday Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Gorman, Yepez Extend Power Surge in Loss at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Lose to Rochester, Split Series with Red Wings - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Win Series with Second Straight Shutout - Nashville Sounds
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (6-4) at St. Paul Saints (7-3) - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.