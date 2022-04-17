Bulls Drop Series Finale Versus Jumbo Shrimp 8-1

April 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls (4-8) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-7) 8-1 on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to finish the six-game series 2-4. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a 3-0 lead for the fourth consecutive game, as they controlled the game wire-to-wire.

To start the game, Jacksonville 3B Willians Astudillo used an RBI single in the first inning. C Nick Fortes would follow suit and use an RBI single of his own for a 2-0 advantage. DH Lorenzo Quintana would join the RBI party on a run scoring ground out for the 3-0 tally on the scoreboard.

The Bulls would come alive in the second inning, as SS Tristan Gray used an RBI single to put the team on the scoreboard and trim the deficit to two. In the third inning, the Jumbo Shrimp would continue to wreak havoc offensively as Quintana added another RBI single to his stat line for the 4-1 advantage. Jumbo Shrimp SS Erik Gonzalez would add on to the lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning, Astudillo connected on another RBI single and 2B Bryson Brigman registered an RBI single for the 7-1 lead in the seventh inning.

Zack Erwin got the start on the mound for the Bulls and the one and two-thirds of an inning, surrendering three runs on four hits and one strikeout. Justin Sterner came in for relief and threw for two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two strikeouts while getting credited with the loss. Jacksonville pitcher Robert Garcia earned the win.

The Bulls are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday, April 19th as they visit the Norfolk Tides for a six-game series. The first pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:35 p.m. The Bulls will return to the DBAP on Tuesday, April 26th to open a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. Tickets are available and can be purchased at durhambulls.com.

Tickets for all 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.