Sanchez, Palacios Send Wings to Easter Sunday Win

April 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Behind six strong innings from Aaron Sanchez and another Josh Palacios home run, the Red Wings beat the Buffalo Bisons, 8-1, on Easter Sunday at Frontier Field.

Buffalo opened the scoring, as first basemen Cullen Large ripped a two-out single to bring home Gabriel Moreno in the top half of the first. This was followed by a barrage of scoring by the Wings in the next two innings, blowing the game open with eight runs. Shortstop Luis Garcia provided three on a double and triple in two at bats, and right-fielder Palacios matched his teammate with a long home run that plated three of his own.

Sanchez delivered the Wings first quality start of the season, going six strong innings allowing just one earned on seven hits on his way to picking up his first win. LHP Alberto Baldonado, LHP Sam Clay and RHP Carl Edwards Jr. picked up where Sanchez left off, holding Buffalo scoreless through the final three frames and preserving the win. The 8-1 victory ensured a split in the first of four series between the longtime rivals.

Rochester heads back on the road for a six-game set at Lehigh Valley beginning Tuesday. Right-hander Cade Cavalli gets the ball for the opener, while Lehigh Valley counters with RHP Colton Eastman. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.