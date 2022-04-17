Pigs leave Worcester with a Bang

(Worcester, MA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-7) put together a record-setting day against the Worcester Red Sox (9-3) in their final meeting at Polar Park this season as they won 19-11. The IronPigs scored nine runs in the top of the sixth inning and saw two other records tie during the game.

Roman Quinn got the party started for Lehigh Valley as he led off the game with a home run against Josh Taylor in the top of the first inning. Jorge Bonifacio extended the lead to 3-0 in the top of the second inning against Thomas Pannone as he hit a two-run home run.

Worcester took a 5-3 lead against Michael Mariot in the bottom of the fourth inning as Franchy Cordero hit an RBI single and Christin Stewart hit a grand slam. Mariot allowed five runs over four innings while fanning six batters in the process. Cordero struck again with a three-run double against Kyle Dohy in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend the WooSox lead to 8-3.

The IronPigs proceeded to score nine runs in the top of the sixth inning, setting a team record and in the process, take a 12-8 lead. Derek Holland (0-1) allowed four runs in the inning, while Pannone allowed five runs. The Pigs sent 13 batters to the plate - tying a team record (4/20/19 at Rochester). Yairo Munoz (RBI single), John Andreoli (RBI double), Jorge Bonifacio (2-run double), Ronald Torreyes (RBI single), Donny Sands (bases-loaded walk), and Darick Hall (3-run double) all attributed to the nine-run inning.

Lehigh Valley scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and then two more runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 16-8 lead. The Pigs capped off their scoring by scoring three more runs in the top of the ninth inning to extend their lead to 19-8.

Yairo Munoz scored four runs in the game - tying a team record for the 11th time (Malquin Canelo on 6/20/19 at Toledo).

Joe Gatto (1-0) earned the win by striking out one batter to end the bottom of the fifth inning. Damon Jones, Connor Brogdon, and Jeff Singer each pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Tyler Cyr allowed three runs off five hits in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park to begin a six-game series on Tuesday evening against the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

